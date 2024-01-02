Storm Henk: 33 pictures of ferocious winds and heavy rain sweeping over Portsmouth
A yellow weather warning has been in place over the city, with the Met Office issuing an amber notice in the northern parts of Hampshire. The forecaster said wind speeds between 60mph and 70mph have taken place in some parts of the UK.
Some buildings have been damaged in the storm, with a flat block in London Road, Hilsea, having part of its roof blown off by ferocious gusts. Emergency services were deployed to the area at roughly 2pm this afternoon. Video footage on social media also showed huge waves crashing over Clarence Esplanade. Key routes such as Stokes Bay Road in Gosport were shut due to the poor weather conditions.
Public transport networks, including the Wightlink hovercraft and multiple train services, were disrupted – leaving some services cancelled.
Here are 16 pictures of the impact Storm Henk had on the Portsmouth area.