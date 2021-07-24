Last night a storm arrived on the south coast just before midnight, with dramatic lightning visible for several hours early in the morning.

Now the Met Office has issued another weather warning, lasting from 5am on Sunday until the end of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning above Stokes Bay in Gosport last night Picture: Michael Seymour

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘After early rainfall in the southeast of England, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop more widely across the warning area during the afternoon.

‘The focus of torrential downpours will probably be across the eastern half of the warning area and perhaps also across some southern coastal counties further west.

‘Hail and gusty winds may prove additional hazards. Some areas, particularly in the west, may largely avoid the heavier showers. Rainfall amounts will vary considerably from place to place, but hourly totals could approach 30mm in some places, with a few locations perhaps picking up 60mm to 80mm from successive showers and storms through the day.’

The Met Office has also warned about flooding and transport disruption on Sunday, with spray and sudden flooding meaning that some roads could be closed.