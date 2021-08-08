Thunderstorms forecast for Portsmouth in next 24 hours - here's when to expect them

The storms are being predicted to arrive in the city over the next 24 hours.

It follows days of rain over the weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting that thunderstorms will arrive in the city between 6am and 7am tomorrow.

Lightning above Portsmouth and south Hampshire on the night of Friday, July 23 into Saturday, July 24. Picture: Ian Gray

It is predicting that there will be ‘thunder changing to light showers by late morning’.

Thunderstorms are also being forecast at 6am in Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

Waterlooville could see thunder in the morning as well as between 3pm and 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The weather looks set to improve slightly through the rest of the week.

A mixture of sunshine and clouds are being forecast from Tuesday through Friday in Portsmouth, but without any rain – according to the latest forecast at least.

Thursday is set to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures rising to 20C.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron