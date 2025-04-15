Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Wittering beach is celebrating the completion of a brand new lifeguard and safety hub.

The new hub features a range of crucial facilities, including an elevated lifeguard lookout for enhanced coastal monitoring, new and improved public toilets, a dedicated medical suite for immediate first aid, accessible changing rooms and a central management space for the beach safety team.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate, said: “The completion of our new Lifeguard, Safety & Facilities Hub marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the best possible experience for everyone who visits West Wittering Beach.

“This modern and well-equipped building ensures enhanced safety, improved accessibility, and greater convenience, allowing our visitors to relax and enjoy our beautiful coastline with peace of mind.”

The project was a collaborative effort Cover Storey Architects completing the design and the construction was undertaken by King & Drury Construction.

One of the aims of the project was to create a functional building that also respects and blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the West Wittering coastline.

Dan Stroud, partner at Cover Storey Architects, said: “Our experience working with King & Drury on the West Wittering Hub was extremely positive. Their meticulous approach and unwavering dedication to a high standard of finish were evident at every stage of the build.”