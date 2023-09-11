Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the body of a male was recovered near Hayling Island Lifeboat station on September 8. The man was first reported missing on September 4 at West Wittering beach in Chichester at 8pm.

Several emergency services were deployed to find him. Formal identification has not been completed, but Sussex Police believe the person who passed away was Ryan Baldry, aged 19.

NOW READ: West Wittering search

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man was first reported missing at West Wittering beach on Monday, September 4. Picture: Patricia Aubrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “We are sad to report that the body of a man was recovered near Hayling Island Lifeboat station at 7.20am on September 8.

"Although formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of Ryan Baldry, 19, who went missing after getting into difficulty in the water at West Wittering on Monday, September 4. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers at this time.

SEE ALSO: Extensive West Wittering search called

"There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.” HM Coastguard Rescue Teams, rescue helicopters and RNLI lifeboats all took part in a large-scale search mission which lasted over 24 hours.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said teams from Hayling Island, Hill Head, Portsmouth, Selsey, Lymington and Littlehampton, helicopters from Lee-on-the-Solent and Lydd, RNLI lifeboats from Bembridge, Selsey, Hayling Island and Portsmouth, the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat and two fixed-wing aircraft were all deployed.