Following a successful event last year, Whiteley has announced the return of its popular doggy day which goes down a treat.

Taking place on May 25 the doggy event is set to be bigger and better as Whiteley prepares to put on a fantastic day. Dogs will not only be able to try their paw at a specially-prepared agility course, but will also have the chance to compete in one of the many free competitions on offer – and with categories ranging from waggiest tail to trick master.

There will be a host of stalls at the centre including Bark Bakery’s home-made dog treats and The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and Training, who will be offering their advice and tips to those that attend, and Soozi the Dog Caricaturist will also be returning to create sketches of everyone’s four-legged-friends for a small donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

There is also the chance for visitors to take home a doggie paw print as a memento and to win a whole host of prizes in a tombola hosted by the Guide Dogs Charity and the Fareham-based Solent Hotel.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whitely, said: “We are proud at Whiteley to be a dog-friendly centre, and are all hugely excited to welcome back our Doggie Day event for another year of four-legged fun.

“Last year’s event proved to be extremely popular, and we know how much dog lovers across our local community are looking forward to this year’s event, which will be our biggest and best yet.”