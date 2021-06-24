Young man found in Leigh Park garden after armed police respond to concerns for 18-year-old’s welfare
ARMED officers spotted in a Leigh Park road earlier this week were responding to concerned calls about the welfare of a young man, police have said.
Hampshire Constabulary were called out on Monday to an address on Botley Drive.
Although the building was searched, police found that the 18-year-old man had left the property.
He was found in the garden of another address in Purbrook Way that evening.
Armed police officers had been seen in Botley Drive, which was blocked off by several police vehicles parked at the entrance to the road from Purbrook Way.
In a statement, police said: ‘We were called at 1.38pm on June 21 to an address in Botley Drive, Havant, following concern for the welfare of an 18-year-old man.
‘When officers searched the property it became clear that the man had left and efforts were made to locate him.
‘At 8.30pm on June 21, the man was found in the garden of an address in Purbrook Way, Havant.’