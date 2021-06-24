Young man found in Leigh Park garden after armed police respond to concerns for 18-year-old’s welfare

ARMED officers spotted in a Leigh Park road earlier this week were responding to concerned calls about the welfare of a young man, police have said.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:29 am

Hampshire Constabulary were called out on Monday to an address on Botley Drive.

Although the building was searched, police found that the 18-year-old man had left the property.

He was found in the garden of another address in Purbrook Way that evening.

Police in Botley Drive, Leigh Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Armed officers seen outside house in Leigh Park as nearby road entrance blocked ...

Armed police officers had been seen in Botley Drive, which was blocked off by several police vehicles parked at the entrance to the road from Purbrook Way.

In a statement, police said: ‘We were called at 1.38pm on June 21 to an address in Botley Drive, Havant, following concern for the welfare of an 18-year-old man.

‘When officers searched the property it became clear that the man had left and efforts were made to locate him.

Police in Botley Drive, Leigh Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘At 8.30pm on June 21, the man was found in the garden of an address in Purbrook Way, Havant.’

