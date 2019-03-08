Police name Gosport teenager who died in motorbike crash

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE police have named the 19-year-old man who was killed in a motorbike crash in Gosport yesterday.

Aaron Bache died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Grange Road, close to the junction with Howe Road, just before 1pm on Thursday.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers and police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident.

Online tributes poured in after police confirmed the crash was fatal yesterday.

If you have information, call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190080860.