BREAKING: Portsmouth move to land former Norwich City, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers talent to bolster promotion bid

Pompey have completed the surprise signing of Josh Martin on a short-term deal.

The out-of-contract winger has been training with the Blues and has sealed an agreement until the middle of January.

The 22-year-old has been without a club since leaving Norwich City at the end of last season.

Martin brings Premier League and Championship experience to the table, from his time at Carrow Road.

The Luton-born talent spent last season on loan at Barnsley, where he made 23 appearances.

He has also had temporary stays with MK Dons and Doncaster in his career to date.

Martin stiffens competition in wide areas, with Anthony Scully out injured until the new year and Tino Anjorin also sidelined.