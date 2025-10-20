A car wash and valeting service company in Gosport has launched a bid to reinstate its Sunday opening hours following customer demand.

Abid’s Car Wash was granted permission to move to 133 Forton Road, Gosport, a site previously used to sell cars, in February this year.

During the initial application, opening hours were requested at 8am to 6pm each day, including Sundays, as on its previous site.

But when the plans were approved councillors cut down Sunday opening hours from 10am to 4pm.

A new planning statement said the restriction is harming the business and giving similar firms with less restrictive opening timings an unfair advantage in a competitive market.

The applicant, Abid Mahmoud, submitted a new application to Gosport Borough Council asking for the original Sunday opening times.

The planning documents said the Sunday opening hours, 8am to 6pm, is what customers are asking for and in line with similar car wash and local businesses, creating a level playing field.

The site is 25 metres away from homes increasing to 35 metres with the new layout. Other sites are located nearer to houses with longer Sunday opening hours such as Advanced Valeting Gosport, Privett Road open, Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm and Sunday 9am to 6pm.

The document also said Tesco in Forton Road is open from 6am to 11pm each day, and that it is close to homes with deliveries and waste collections taking place very early on Sunday.

The application is also asking for site layout changes including parking and permmission for an extra water tank on site to deal with the effect of the low water pressure.

Gosport resident Christopher Morris said: “I support this application because I work six days a week. This will help me so much as I can get the van cleaned early then I can spend the rest of the day with my family.”

Planning officers will make a decision by November 14.

