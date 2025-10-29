Plans to revamp a Gosport scout hut have been given the go-ahead, despite objections over parking and privacy.

The 6th Gosport Rowner Air Scout Group will install four air source heat pumps to cut energy costs, two large storage sheds, and a smaller secure store at its Acorn Close site. A 22-metre long, six-metre-high bouldering wall will also be added, alongside a relocated floodlight designed to reduce light spill.

On behalf of the scout group, the applicant Nigel Fleetwood submitted plans heard by Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board on October 23.

Site plan for 6th Gosport Rowner Air Scout Group hut at Acorn Close, Gosport | Council documents/LDRS

Two residents objected, warning of extra traffic, noise, and overlooking from the climbing wall. One raised concerns over shed height and lighting direction.

After the meeting, Mr Fleetwood said: “The approval is fantastic news for us. It means we can start to formulate a longer-term plan for the group. We have grown massively in number in the last five years from 53 members in 2021 to 280 young people today.

The climbing wall will provide an outdoor provision to get the young people outside and start to develop skills to improve their confidence. It means the squirrels and beavers can have adventure and fun right on their doorstep.”

He said the community benefit to Bridgemary is the delivery of high-quality, adventurous scouting for young people that build “skills for life” where they are located.

Shed proposed for site at Acorn Close | Council documents/LDRS

The new facilities mean the group can store equipment such as tents and archery equipment already bought for the expanded group. Energy efficiency plans will be in place to ensure the building is working in the most efficient way.

There are 60 non-paid volunteers working at the centre.

The scout group members are called squirrels, beavers, cubs and scouts aged from four to 14-year-olds. An exploring cub scout group from all over Gosport aged 14 to 18 years old also meets at the site.

The board approved the planning application reference 25/00279/FULL, which is expected to be finished next summer. It includes dark green finishes for the sheds and the floodlight which must be turned off between 10pm and 7am to protect neighbours.

