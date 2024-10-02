Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Dr Who Stars talk about new Radio-Play touring the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Winston Churchill in the news again lately, it's the perfect time for the premiere of The Lion And The Unicorn by Robin Hawdon, a brand new play centred around a private dinner he had with Neville Chamberlain and their wives in 1939. Touring theatres throughout October, Martin Parsons caught up with the cast to learn more about this exciting new production.

Coming to the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on 17th October, the stars of The Lion and The Unicorn - Brian Capron (Coronation Street, Where The Heart Is), Frazer Hines (Doctor Who, Emmerdale), Corrinne Wicks (Doctors, Emmerdale) and Tim Hudson (Father Brown, De Gaulle) all caught up with Martin Parsons, of Crime & Comedy Theatre Company, about this new radio-show.

What drew you to The Lion And The Unicorn?

BRIAN CAPRON: This is a fascinating new play set at a crunch time in history, bringing together two of the major players involved as World War II broke out. Particularly interesting because they are on opposing sides of the argument, whether to still pursue peace or prepare for war. Chamberlain whom I play is in my view a very underrated and misunderstood character and here I have the opportunity, through this cleverly drawn portrait, to balance the scales a bit.

The Lion and The Unicorn

CORRINNE WICKS: I've been very interested to research Clementine Churchill, who I play, the woman behind Winston, by finding news footage, reading biographies and even visiting their beloved home Chartwell. Clementine was intelligent, influential, beautiful and stylish; she could light up a room with her presence and charm. It has been a fascinating to study a lifelong Liberal who decided to “give her life totally to” her husband, a man whose Conservative politics were anathema to her.

TIM HUDSON: I spent most of last year playing Boris Johnson in a political farce so it’s good to be reminded what real leadership looked like at a time of desperate peril for the world. Tenacity, resilience, humility, physical and moral courage - these are qualities worth celebrating in our public figures and it’s always a privilege to play Churchill, one of my heroes.

What can the audience expect from The Lion And The Unicorn?

TIM HUDSON: In a deceptively intimate and domestic context, we see the radically different approaches of two key players as they seek a resolution of the impending conflict, and the subtle but significant influence wielded by their wives. The butler Inches lends a commentary full of sardonic humour and robust common sense. The play contains great writing, trenchant observation, and memorably drawn characters. It is presented as a radio play live on stage.

What have been your favourite roles previously?

BRIAN CAPRON: The biggest achievement of my career is probably my storyline helping Coronation Street win it’s first BAFTA and winning 5 awards at the Soap Awards. It was very pressurised appearing in over 200 episodes in just under two years but extraordinarily exciting. I played what you might call a psychopathic serial killer, Richard Hillman.

Other favourite memories include having played a lovely scene with George Cole in Minder, then meeting up with George around thiry years later, playing my Dad so movingly in Midsommer Murders, which was his last TV appearance; a wonderful man with a brilliant career. Then in theatre, there was my twenty minute, two handed scene with Lesley Sharp in Harper Regan at The National Theatre.

FRAZER HINES: Starring opposite Patrick Troughton in Doctor Who for three years is one of them - if our agents hadn't wanted us to leave, we might both have travelled in the TARDIS for many more years too!

CORRINNE WICKS: My favorite television job so far has been as Dr Helen Thompson in Doctors. I was only a year or so out of drama school when I had the incredible luck to land a lead role in a brand new TV series, alongside Christopher Timothy. It was to be filmed at the iconic Pebble Mill Studios, a place that had taken on almost mythical status in my mind as a child when I watched Pebble Mill at One. It felt like I had won the lottery! I stayed on the show for five and a half very happy, busy years, learned my craft, made life long friendships, met my husband and had a ball. As jobs go it will take some beating.

On stage one of my favourite stage roles was back in 2018 touring with Brian Capron in a play called Strictly Murder by Brian Clemens, in which we both played undercover SS Officers.

TIM HUDSON: A recent appearance in Father Brown was a delightful role.

What keeps you passionate about acting?

CORRINNE WICKS: The fact that you can play virtually anything, and I do mean play, as that is what it can feel like. It gives you a chance to explore human nature in a way that one might not usually do. My job has given the chance to learn new skills (like caving, climbing and pot-holing), to gain access to things usually kept behind closed doors to the public, for instance shadowing a real doctor during his working day, and observing at The Old Bailey. The phone could ring tomorrow and one never knows what wild adventure that next job might take me on!

TIM HIUDSON: I love the engagement with an audience, and the opportunity to tell compelling stories in a vivid, entertaining way.

What you most looking forward to about the tour?

BRIAN CAPRON: Nearly everything these characters argue about couldn’t be more relevant to the appalling situation in parts of the world today. This new play has real verbal fireworks between the main characters, combined with lots of wit, fun and jokes. After all, Winston Churchill is such a full blooded character and Chamberlain a surprisingly resilient adversary. Another colour to this lovely play are the insights into these two gentlemen from their wives' point of view, Annie and Clementine. They're beautifully drawn characters, as is Inches, the Churchill's wry Butler. I'm so looking forward to bringing this fresh, new and relevant play to our audiences.

FRAZER HINES: It's always great to tour to theatres, familar and new, but having spent many happy Christmas seasons at the Theatre Royal Lincoln, I'm especially looking forward to returning there!

CORRINNE WICKS: This tour is taking in some of my favourite venues, like Buxton and Lincoln, along with many towns I have yet to play. One such venue that I am particularly looking forward to is Weymouth Pavilion. As a child we spent every holiday in Weymouth and when I was about ten, my Mum, sister and I got tickets to see Doctor in the House at the Pavilion. I remember it so well, especially the fact that when we went to the Stage Door after the show for autographs, we got to meet Colin Baker. He was so kind to us, chatting and signing our programme.

TIM HUDSON: Having just debuted in the Whoniverse myself, in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special. it is a thrill to be working with Frazer Hines who I grew up watching in the programme.

Lastly, can you please describe the play in three words?

CORRINNE WICKS: Engaging. Insightful. Entertaining.

TIM HUDSON: Compelling. Prophetic. Passionate.

BRIAN CAPRON: Dinner-date with destiny!

The Lion And The Unicorn is touring theatres across the country throughout October 2024. For full details and tour dates, please visit www.crimeandcomedytheatrecompany.co.uk/dates