Gen Z and Millennials smile for 65 minutes each day – but Gen X only manage 48 minutes.

A poll of 2,000 adults found the younger generations have nearly six and a half hours each day to put towards things they enjoy, whereas those born between 1965 and 1980 have less than five hours.

It emerged London is the also ‘smiliest’ region, where residents grin for more than an hour a day. This more than the rest of the south east – where these Brits are only smiling for just 43 minutes.

The research was commissioned by Nutella to mark its 60th anniversary and it has teamed up with wellbeing expert Dr Andy Cope.

He said: “Smiling is a universal sign of friendliness, in fact, the research shows that 86 per cent of people agree that smiling is a universal language – when we smile, we spread happiness and make others around us feel happy.

“Smiling also fosters stronger relationships with friends and family, so, whether it’s giving them a warm hug, or making them a delicious breakfast, these acts create positive connections, reinforce family bonds, and of course, make them smile.”

Overall, 89 per cent believe it’s important to do at least one thing a day which puts a smile on their face. And for 81 per cent, it’s important to make those around you smile.

Popular ways to do so include giving someone a warm hug (48 per cent), surprising them with a gift (43 per cent) or telling them a joke or funny story (34 per cent).