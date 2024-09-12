Percko's vests can be worn discreetly under clothing

Hundreds of Trustpilot reviewers have praised Percko's subtle vests for easing their pains - and we have a discount code to share

Back pain can be horribly debilitating. Standing up, sitting down, and sometimes even lying down can be an uncomfortable experience and painkillers can only do so much to help.

Some physiotherapists have recommended trying posture vests, which promote movement and provide support in key places, opening the chest by pulling on the shoulders and realigning the spine and pelvis through support on the lower back.

Percko is one of the market leaders for this new technology, and they have a range of vests which offer customisable levels of support, and Trustpilot reviewers have generally found the vests make a huge difference, with a few saying they have felt like a "miracle."

One reviewer said: "I fell a couple of years ago and broke two vertebrae. Having had back pain ever since, I have spent a lot of money on lumbar braces and back injections.

The vests come in a variety of shapes and sizes | Percko

"This vest is wonderful. I put it on each morning and keep it on and I can walk the dog."

And another happy customer said: "It never happened to me in my life, that something I've ordered did more than I've expected.

"Approximately three weeks ago I put my Percko vest on and felt immediately better. No back pain at all! Well done Percko and thank you so much."

Percko is the brainchild of Quentin Perraudeau and Alexis Ucko, who created the support vests in their native France from 2014, arriving in the UK in 2021.

They wanted to provide a viable, drug-free solution for back pain, and were inspired by Alexis’ father, a dentist suffering from back pain due to poor posture.

The products are all registered medical devices created with a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths.

The company says its research of 4,400 testers found 92% of users are satisfied with the support vests and a study of its Tripadvisor reviews found 72.5% reported reduced pain.

The vests come in two colours | Percko

Percko's Everyday Vest is designed to strengthen your back muscles by improving posture and encouraging movement, which leads to back pain relief.

It is invisible under your clothes, so customers use it working from home, in the office, or just going about their day.

Meanwhile, the Lyne UP smart vest is designed to improve posture and alleviate back pain - it’s also invisible under your clothes with breathable fabric, so it’s comfortable and easy to wear at work or at home.

The vests should be worn five days a week for the first 21 days, and then two days a week after that.

If you wanted to try it out for yourself, Percko is currently offering £30 off when you buy two back relief tops (£168 instead of £198). Just use the discount code GETYOUR30 when you purchase two tops before September 15.

And Percko also offers a 100-day return period, so you can make sure you’re satisfied with the product - or get a refund.

Other products on the market to help ease back pain include the MEDIBrace Heated Back Support on Amazon for £79.95 or there’s the MAXAR Bio-Magnetic Back Support Belt for Men and Women at £64.95.