The cute and compact Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is one of the most useful bits of tech you can carry around with you - and it’s cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Portable power stations have been a hot product throughout 2024, and their popularity shows no signs of waning, with Black Friday leading to something of a sales bonanza.

These devices can power anything from mobile phones to quick-boil kettles, and they come in a range of shapes and sizes.

They tend to be quite expensive, but Black Friday is more than taking the edge off prices, and one of the smallest and cheapest power stations on the market has just dropped to its lowest price of the year - £89.

For that, you get the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, which has a 99Wh LiFePO4 battery, equivalent to 31,000mAh - around three times the capacity of a typical pocket-sized power bank.

And, while the Jackery is quite a chunky little unit by comparison, it's by no means three times the size.

It can also pump out 100W PD charging. This stands for USB-Power Delivery and it's quickly become the industry standard in terms of fast-charging technology. Most modern laptops will need this.

Jackery reckons all this power can charge a 16" MacBook Air in six hours, charge an iPad Pro twice over, or top up the average smartphone five or six times over.

A set of airpods, for example, which charge at just two watts, could be charged up 99 times on one single charge of the Jackery.

The Explorer 100 Plus charges up the way any other power bank would, through a USB port. It takes around four hours to charge the unit up completely, because it doesn't have a particularly large USB-C input. But if you were to hook it up to one of Jackery's 100W SolarSaga panels, providing the weather was on your side, you could charge it up completely in two hours.

The panel comes with Jackery's own round output plug, but an adaptor is included to convert this to USB-C. This means you could, in theory, power gadgets directly from the panel.

It's better, though, to charge up the Explorer unit and then connect that to your gadget. This way the current is regulated and although you'll get a tiny bit of current loss through the conversion, it'll be consistently keeping you topped up.

To help you stay in control of the inputs and outputs, Jackery has handily included a miniature version of its LED displays on the front of the unit.

Above the three USB sockets is a small screen which gives you a large central number displaying the percentage of battery remaining, and then an input wattage and output wattage on either side.

Beneath these, in fairly small writing, is an estimated time. So if your phone is pulling, say, 20 watts, you don't have to do some mental gymnastics to work out how long the Jackery can continue charging for. It's all worked out for you.

This is quite an unusual feature in a power bank of this size. Especially to get that level of detail.

The Black Friday deal won't last for long, so if you do want to pick one up for £89, click here to ensure you don't miss it.