What if you could build strength, burn fat and feel fitter than ever without leaving the sofa or even changing out of your comfiest clothes? That’s the idea behind Simple Life Apps, whose science-backed weight loss program has already helped more than 18 million users drop over 13 million pounds worldwide.

Simple’s latest plan combines gentle, yet powerful at-home Pilates workouts with custom nutrition advice and daily guidance from its AI health coach, Avo.

No gyms, no expensive equipment — just 15 minutes a day and a little motivation. Users like Laci, who lost 86 lbs in a year, prove it works.

The app offers a 28-day workout plan that refreshes each month, food and hydration trackers, weekly progress updates, and Avo on hand 24/7 with healthy recipes, snack ideas and exercise tips. Think of it like having a personal trainer and nutritionist in your pocket — minus the hefty price tag.

Right now, new users can get three months free when they subscribe, making it easier than ever to start. With over 179,000 people already taking part in the 28-day challenge, a 4.7-star App Store rating from 303,000 reviews, and a TrustPilot score of 4.3 stars, it’s safe to say the method is working for a lot of people.

Whether you’re aiming to shape your thighs, tone your core, or simply feel healthier, Simple’s low-impact, high-results approach promises to fit into any lifestyle.

