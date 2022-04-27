The home in Westover Road, which is on the market for £275,000 with Chinneck Shaw, is just a stone’s throw from Baffins Pond.

The agents, who describe it as ‘beautiful’, say: ‘This home offers its new owners the chance to just move in and start enjoying life in the area whilst having a lovely home to enjoy.’

There is a bright entrance hall which leads to the kitchen, which then opens to the open-plan ground floor living space.

There's space for a dining room table at the back of the living area and a comfortable lounge space at the front.

There’s also a conservatory before you get to the garden, and a downstairs loo and storage cupboard.

Upstairs is a bright, neutrally decorated bedroom at the front featuring plenty of built-in storage space behind mirrored fronts, and there is also a good-sized bathroom with a shower over the bath and lots of space and storage.

Next to this is the second of the bedrooms which is currently a dressing room but could be a bedroom or home office.

There are stairs from the landing to the third bedroom at the top of the property.

The agents say: ‘Here you will find a stunning space with views across the chimney tops and plenty of space, this could be the perfect space to wind down at the end of the day.’

For more details contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731.

