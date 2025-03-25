Step into spring with M&S - Shop the stylish outfits for the new ‘Love That’ campaign
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Have you seen the new M&S advert yet? It features two stylish women who bump into each other, one dropping her chic woven clutch bag, prompting the other to say, “Love that.” Marks & Spencer has officially kicked off the new season with a fabulous campaign that’s serving ultimate cool-girl vibes.
The ‘Love That’ campaign beautifully captures how a simple compliment can travel from one woman to another, starting with a subtle, unspoken interaction and building into a wave of positivity. It perfectly taps into millennial nostalgia too, with the iconic noughties track ‘1 Thing’ by Amerie setting the mood in the background.
The new collection is available to shop now and here’s how to get the complete M&S ‘Love That’ look - including ‘that’ green clutch bag.
The Lyocell Rich Textured Midaxi Cami Dress £45 is perfectly paired with the Pure Cotton Utility Trucker Jacket £65 and Faux Leather Clean Baguette Bag £29.50. This look screams city-chic style with a touch of elegance. Complete the look with the Toe Loop Strappy Flat Mules £15 and the Bevelled Oval Sunglasses £15.
For the more sophisticated style the Lyocell Rich Textured Bubble Hem Blouse £35 and Linen Blend Denim Wide Leg Trousers £45 outfit is ideal for both the office and weekend style. The Woven Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £49.50 are the perfect neutral fit and of course, the Faux Leather Woven Clutch Bag £35 is an absolute must for the season.
The muted cappuccino shade is everywhere right now and the One Shoulder Slim Fit Textured Knitted Top £29.50 with Pleated Palazzo Trousers £45 is an uber stylish combination. Don’t forget the Suede Stiletto Heel Court Shoes £55 to complete your elegant ensemble.
You can shop the full ‘Love That’ spring collection via the Marks & Spencer website.
