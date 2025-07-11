The deal has arrived just in time for the school summer holidays | Wowcher

Wowcher has dropped the price of this Alivio kids’ trampoline to just £34.99 — complete with full enclosure net, padded edges, and bright colour options.

Keeping kids active and entertained over the summer holidays can be a challenge - but this £34.99 trampoline might do the trick.

Not only is it a fun way to tire your children out, it's a safe way, too, thanks to its mesh enclosure.

Available in three fun colours and suitable for indoor or outdoor play, the Alivio Kids Trampoline has been discounted by an impressive 65% thanks to a deal on Wowcher.

The deal has landed just in time for the long school holidays, and it’s the perfect combination of safety, stability, and non-stop energy-burning fun.

Its hexagonal steel frame offers plenty of support for enthusiastic jumpers, while the 360-degree mesh enclosure ensures they stay safely inside at all times.

All the poles are wrapped in protective foam, the springs are completely covered with padded edging, and the whole thing is surprisingly lightweight — so it's easy to set up and easy to move.

Whether you pop it in the garden or bring it indoors for rainy day, this compact trampoline is built for year-round play.

It’s suitable for kids aged three and up (under supervision), and all tools and instructions are included in the box.

Don't miss the deal, because we don't know how long it'll be available for. Find out more here.

