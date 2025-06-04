20 landmark moments in Portsmouth's history which have defined the city and made it what it is today

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 21:36 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 21:41 BST

Say what you like about our wonderful city, but it is full of history and landmark moments which have changed it forever.

Today it is bustling (largely) island city with a growing tourism economy and key leisure facilities (although talk of a ‘regeneration’ has continued over the years), but it has undergone a huge transformation as it adapted to a more modern world.

Changes to the city’s roads, economy, and major buildings means we have an evolving city to celebrate - and we look forward to the changes to come.

Here we look at the landmark moments which have shaped Portsmouth:

No town existed at the site until 1194, when the strategic importance of Portsea Island induced King Richard I (the Lionheart) to build a settlement there and to grant it a charter, fair, and market. This started Portsmouth on its journey towards being the city it is today.

1. 1194 – Royal Charter granted by Richard I

No town existed at the site until 1194, when the strategic importance of Portsea Island induced King Richard I (the Lionheart) to build a settlement there and to grant it a charter, fair, and market. This started Portsmouth on its journey towards being the city it is today. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The world’s first dry dock was built in Portsmouth under the reign of Henry VII. A major Naval Base then developed throughout the middle ages, with Henry VIII establishing a permanent Navy based wholly at Portsmouth, marking the beginning of its naval importance hugely shaping its history thereafter.

2. 1495 – Construction of the First Dry Dock

The world’s first dry dock was built in Portsmouth under the reign of Henry VII. A major Naval Base then developed throughout the middle ages, with Henry VIII establishing a permanent Navy based wholly at Portsmouth, marking the beginning of its naval importance hugely shaping its history thereafter. | Wikipedia Photo: Wikipedia

Photo Sales
During a confrontation with the French fleet, Henry VIII’s warship Mary Rose sank just off Portsmouth in a freak event caused by a combination of a sharp turn, a gust of wind catching the sails, and possible human error in leaving gunports open. The wreck of the Mary Rose was initially located in 1971 and then as recovered in 1982 with special treatments carried out to preserve what was left of the timbers. Today this forms the centrepiece of its own museum at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

3. 1545 – Battle of the Solent and the Sinking of the Mary Rose

During a confrontation with the French fleet, Henry VIII’s warship Mary Rose sank just off Portsmouth in a freak event caused by a combination of a sharp turn, a gust of wind catching the sails, and possible human error in leaving gunports open. The wreck of the Mary Rose was initially located in 1971 and then as recovered in 1982 with special treatments carried out to preserve what was left of the timbers. Today this forms the centrepiece of its own museum at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. | Contributed Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lord Nelson’s flagship in the Battle of Trafalgar was launched from Chatham in 1775 but based in Portsmouth. HMS Victory was heavily damaged in the Battle of Trafalgar, which took place off the coast of Spain, suffering casualties and needing repairs. Nelson himself also suffered a fatal wound and died in the ship's cockpit. After the battle, she was towed to Gibraltar for repairs and continued to serve in various roles, including troop transport and housing prisoners. As a result of the city's links with the ship she is now permanently docked in Portsmouth in the historic dockyard where she is a key tourist attraction. HMS Victory is the oldest commissioned warship in the world and serves as the flagship of the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff.

4. 1805 – Battle of Trafalgar and Death of Nelson

Lord Nelson’s flagship in the Battle of Trafalgar was launched from Chatham in 1775 but based in Portsmouth. HMS Victory was heavily damaged in the Battle of Trafalgar, which took place off the coast of Spain, suffering casualties and needing repairs. Nelson himself also suffered a fatal wound and died in the ship's cockpit. After the battle, she was towed to Gibraltar for repairs and continued to serve in various roles, including troop transport and housing prisoners. As a result of the city's links with the ship she is now permanently docked in Portsmouth in the historic dockyard where she is a key tourist attraction. HMS Victory is the oldest commissioned warship in the world and serves as the flagship of the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice