4 . 1805 – Battle of Trafalgar and Death of Nelson

Lord Nelson’s flagship in the Battle of Trafalgar was launched from Chatham in 1775 but based in Portsmouth. HMS Victory was heavily damaged in the Battle of Trafalgar, which took place off the coast of Spain, suffering casualties and needing repairs. Nelson himself also suffered a fatal wound and died in the ship's cockpit. After the battle, she was towed to Gibraltar for repairs and continued to serve in various roles, including troop transport and housing prisoners. As a result of the city's links with the ship she is now permanently docked in Portsmouth in the historic dockyard where she is a key tourist attraction. HMS Victory is the oldest commissioned warship in the world and serves as the flagship of the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff. Photo: -