Navy Days have seen visitors get up close to the frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers, with a host of family events being held by serving personnel. One of the largest gatherings was the Navy Days event in 2010 at Portsmouth Naval Base.

HMS Westminster, HMS Dauntless and HMS Richmond opened themselves up to the public for tours. Special performances were held for the crowds in attendance.

Navy Days are public events that allow visitors to go aboard and see what life is like at sea. The events aim to build public understanding of naval operations and promote engagement with the armed forces.

Crew members guide visitors through the ships, explaining systems and answering questions about daily routines and technical operations. Typical areas open to the public include weapons systems, navigation equipment and crew living quarters.

Alongside ship tours, the events feature demonstrations such as military drills, air displays and equipment handling. Interactive exhibits and educational activities are also common, with many aimed at younger visitors. These often include simulators, engineering challenges and career-related presentations.

Navy Days also serve a broader purpose. They are used as a recruitment tool and a means of strengthening community relations. In some cases, naval vessels from allied nations are invited to take part, offering an international dimension.

The tradition dates back to the early 20th century, when large-scale Navy Days attracted tens of thousands of visitors. Although more limited in scale today, modern events still draw significant interest. They are generally promoted as family-friendly and educational, with low or no entry fees.

By opening its ships and bases to the public, the Royal Navy aims to improve transparency and highlight the importance of maritime defence in the UK’s national security. The events offer a rare glimpse into naval operations and the people who serve, while reinforcing the Navy’s role at home and overseas. Here are a selection of pictures from our archive showing Navy Days held in 2010.

Navy Days Navy Days 2010 at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is the queue for HMS Dauntless.

Navy Days Navy Days 2010 at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured HMS Dauntless and the crowds

Who did not get a banana ? - (left to right) AB (MW) Lee Roberts (29), ET(WE) Tom Moore (21), and AB (SA) Robin Brain (20)

So many people wanted to go on board the ships that were alongside including HMS Dauntless, HMS Westminster and HMS Cumberland on August 1, 2010.