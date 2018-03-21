Gallery: Steven Crosses the line first at superb Fareham parkrun

Have your say

Steven Cross finished in first place at Fareham parkrun on Saturday.

The City of Portsmouth runner has had an excellent winter season and recorded a time of 17min 53sec.

He’s competed well in the cross country races and is now very well prepared for the summer season ahead on the track.

Matthew Brown finished in second position with James Lee, of Stubbington Green Runners, taking third spot.

Eleanor Purdue, who also runs for City of Portsmouth, was the first female finisher with her time off 22.06.

Denmead’s Melanie Hunt finished next in 24.05 with Milly Laing third (25.31).

The 105th Fareham parkrun event had 167 finishers.

It was another good morning thanks to the amazing volunteers who stood in the bitterly cold weather and made sure everyone could enjoy their parkrun.

There were 17 new personal bests despite difficult conditions.

And congratulations to Mike Shaw who turned 86 last week. He loves Fareham parkrun and takes part in all weathers, either running the route or volunteering.

If you can help with volunteering you can get in touch via email with contact details on their website.

Meanwhile, at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Angela Richardson became the first lady to finish in first position overall.

It was her 62nd parkrun and she ran a strong time of 19min 01sec. Her best time at Lee so far is 18.34 and she has done Lee parkrun 18 times.

She’s also run 23 times at St Andrews and 21 times at Basingstoke where she ran her fastest overall of 17.07.

Second to finish was James Collier who ran a very good personal best time of 19.16 and third was Duane Kelly in 19.37.

Gemma Hillier was the second female finisher with a time of 23.54, just 20 seconds outside her personal best on her fifth parkrun.

Lee had 254 finishers on Saturday and this was the 145th event held at the Marine Parade East venue.

All parkruns are free events and rely on volunteers to ensure they can take place.

For more details see the website parkrun.org.uk/leeonthesolent/

At Whiteley parkrun Andrew White finished in first place on Saturday with a time of 18.40 for the 50th event.

Dave Henson (19.22), Mark Frost (19.31) and Liam Saunders (19.59) all got new personal best times as they finished second, third and fourth.

Susie MacGregor, who represents the Vegan Runners, finished in fifth place overall and first lady (20.14).

The event takes place at Whiteley Meadowside, PO15 7PD.

In pictures: Southsea parkrun event 243