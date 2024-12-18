Hampshire pace duo selected for England Lions' tour of Australia

Hampshire pace duo Sonny Baker and John Turner have been selected for England Lions’ upcoming tour of Australia.

The two quicks are part of a sixteen strong squad which features established international players alongside some of county cricket’s most promising prospects.

Turner is one of five full England internationals making the trip and will be looking to build on experience gained from his white-ball England debuts in West Indies last month. Having established himself as one of Hampshire’s frontline T20 bowlers, this tour presents an opportunity to develop within the longer format in the build up to the 2025 season.

Sonny Baker’s inclusion comes following a display of searing pace in the Hawks' recent Global Super League appearance in Guyana. The 21-year-old impressed during his short England Under-19 career and will be looking to further is international development on Australian pitches.

The England Lions tour features two four-day matches against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane, followed by a first-class Test against Australia A in Sydney.

Full England Lions Squad:

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)Tom Lawes (Surrey)Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire)Pat Brown (Derbyshire)Ben McKinney (Durham)James Coles (Sussex)James Rew (Somerset)Sam Cook (Essex)Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire)Alex Davies (Warwickshire)Mitch Stanley (Lancashire)Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire)Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)Tom Hartley (Lancashire)John Turner (Hampshire)

Ed Barney, England Men’s Performance Director said: “We have rewarded players who have proven themselves at this level and those with significant potential. Matches and tours of Australia are always important and we relish the opportunity to test ourselves against quality opposition. This tour allows us to evaluate performances, refine preparation and continue working with some of the best emerging talent in the country.”

The tour party departs on January 3.

England Lions Tour Schedule:

Four-day match: Cricket Australia XI v England Lions, 14-17 January 2025, Shaw Park, Brisbane

Four-day match: Cricket Australia XI v England Lions, 22-25 January 2025, AB Field, Brisbane

Unofficial Four-day Test: Australia A v England Lions, 30 January – 2 February 2025, Cricket Central, Olympic Park, Sydney