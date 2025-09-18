New campaign invites everyone in Southampton to ‘Catch the Spirit’ ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next summer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) today launched a bold new global marketing campaign – Catch the Spirit – igniting excitement ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which will take place on home soil next summer including Southampton.

Featuring world-class stars Ellyse Perry (Australia), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Lauren Bell (England) and Richa Ghosh (India) — with a special cameo from cricket legend Andrew Flintoff — the campaign showcases the infectious energy a country feels when a World Cup comes to town.

The tournament is set to offer hundreds of thousands of fans the chance to see the world’s best cricketers in action at world-class venues up and down the country and is a huge opportunity to propel women’s cricket firmly into the mainstream.

The campaign launch coincides with tickets going on general sale for the competition. England and Wales will play host to the best cricketing talent with 33 matches over 24 days from the tournament opener on 12 June at Edgbaston, Birmingham, to the final at Lord’s on 5 July. With demand already high across all matches, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early for what promises to be a historic moment in women’s sport.

Hampshire and England player Lauren Bell

Southampton will host six matches across four days, with two double-headers set to be held at the venue, opening with West Indies Women v New Zealand Women on Saturday 13 June. The home of cricket in Hampshire will then host a double header on Tuesday 16 June when New Zealand face Sri Lanka, followed by England against a qualifying team.

The venue’s final three fixtures take place in quick succession, with a Friday night fixture on June 19, followed by a double header on Saturday 20 June. The three games will see New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan taking on three teams yet to qualify.

England and Hampshire fast bowler, Lauren Bell, said: “For me Catch the Spirit means big crowds, big moments and big energy! Watching the girls win the 2017 World Cup is what motivated me to become a cricketer and the opportunity to inspire fans across the country next summer is huge.

“We’ve seen the amazing impact the Lionesses have had on football, particularly after their home Euros – and we want this to be cricket’s moment!”

Tickets are now on general sale and selling fast. Fans can get ready to catch the spirit by purchasing tickets to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 HERE.