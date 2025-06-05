Over 100 young cricketers shine at Hampshire Tri-Series Festival

Over 100 young cricketers participated in the Hampshire Tri-Series Cricket Festival last week at Wellington Sports Ground, in a celebration of talent, opportunity, and the wider cricket community.

The hard-ball festival showcased the strength and connectivity of the county’s playing pathways for over 100 state-educated Hampshire players, particularly those from urban and inner-city areas.

Hosted by the Hampshire Cricket Board (HCB) in partnership with Hampshire Cricket and the Hampshire Cricket Foundation, the diverse line-up of teams illustrated the growth of inclusive cricket programmes in the region.

Participants included the newly formed State-Jets U13 girls’ county team, U16 girls from MCC Foundation Hubs in Southampton and Basingstoke, Southampton Wicketz U14 and U19 squads, as well as U14 and U16 boys' teams from the Hampshire Hawks Academies and the Southampton MCC Foundation Hub.

Tri-series festival.

When not competing in exciting cricket matches, players spoke with HCB staff and the County Sport Partnership, Energise Me, offering feedback to help shape future programmes.

Hampshire’s young stars had the unique opportunity to learn about traditional bat making from Chase Cricket, and a shared lunch heightened the community spirit and festival atmosphere, while bringing together players, families, and coaches.

The Hampshire Tri-Series stands as a testament to the expanding opportunities for young, state-schooled cricketers and is now one of the flagship events in the urban cricket programmes calendar.

To find out more about Hampshire’s community work, visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket-board/