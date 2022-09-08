Luke Chalcraft belted a double hat-trick and two of his colleagues went nap in an 18-0 annihilation of Portchester Royals.

Connor Jeffery and Josh Winter both netted five times, with Mark Trinder and Callum Jenkins completing the destruction.

In the same division Gosham Rangers, who have moved over from the Gosport, Fareham & Solent League, defeated AFC Bedhampton Village 4-3.

Gosham Rangers convert a penalty during their 4-3 Division 2 win against AFC Bedhampton Village. Picture: Mike Cooter

In Division 5, a first-ever competitive game for Fort Cumberland resulted in a 3-1 win over Fratton Trades Reserves at Bransbury Park.

A slow start for both teams was cut short by a goal against the run of play for Trades striker Aiden Lees.

Tom Seve levelled and Brodie Slape gave Cumberland the lead before Trades defender Ryan Dartnell was dismissed around the 70-minute mark.

Cumberland sealed victory with a cool finish from striker Luca Henderson.

AFC Prospect Farm Rangers got off to a wining start with a 7-2 success over AFC Eastney. Andy Bellinger and Leon Porter both scored twice with Jon Crowley, Lee Callaghan and Joe Bielecki also netting. Harry Ainsley twice replied.

Still in Division 5, Hatton Rovers came from 0-2 down inside five minutes to defeat Freehouse B 4-3.

Some calamitous set piece defending put Freehouse in control but Mark Chukwuma pulled one back before half-time.

Mark Desi equalised for the Bees before Chukwuma and an own goal put Rovers 4-2 in front.

Freehouse, who replied through Greg Lewis, Kevin Over and Craig Shaw, set up a nervous finale by scoring a third with 10 minutes remaining.

Two sides hit double figures in the opening round of Division 7 fixtures.

AFC Hilsea's first-ever league game ended in a resounding 11-1 victory over Bransbury Wanderers Reserves.

Andy Oliver, Owen Oliver and Joe Winslade all struck twice with Tim Park, Brad Willett, Ollie Crosswell, Ross Phelps and Max Huntington completing the rout.

Hilsea, who also missed a penalty, led 2-0 after five minutes and were 6-1 up at the interval.

Scott Harris netted four times as Gosham Rangers Reserves caned King George Rovers 11-0. Haydn Lewis (2), Mark Sanders, Ben Searle, Eesa Asiri, Hatan Almsrahi and an own goal were also on target.

In a much tighter affair, another new side, Portsmouth Parks, overcame Spartan Athletic 4-3 thanks to Dan Thornton (2), Craig Hicks and Alfie Oute. Konnor Burns, Dan Morgan and Matt Morgan replied.

In Division 1, Stuart Guilfoyle scored all FFTP’s goals in a 3-1 home win over Freehouse, Will Connole replying.

Another three-goal display came from Moulay Ousman in defending champions Wicor Mill’s 8-0 thrashing of North End Cosmos. Jay Eames and Charlie Steele both netted braces.

James Cowan and Max Davies were on target as top flight new boys The Meon defeated Purbrook 2-0.

Another new side, Coach and Horses Albion, got their campaign off to a great start in Division 3 with a 7-1 victory over Bransbury Wanderers, Charlie Smith (3), Yayo Adekoya (2), Reece Thomson and Vinny Mcgee on target.

Also triumphant in the third tier were Prince of Wale, who won 3-2 against Pompey Chimes with goals from Glyn Cooper, Mark Whitwick and Louie North.