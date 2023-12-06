Abbey Clancy: Portsmouth star Peter Crouch’s wife outlines family values after husband receives fan “abuse”
Model and podcast host Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch’s partner, said drilling in an upbeat mindset into their four children has been key for their family life – especially when motivating their sporting passions. She said Crouch, who played for the Blues in two separate stints in 2001-2002 and 2008-2009, had to deal with a lot of abuse about his appearance during his career.
“Pete suffered quite a lot negative criticism on his physical features and how he played,” Clancy said. “I cannot believe he actually made it as a footballer having to go through all of that, because if it was me, and I was suffering that kind of abuse, I would have quit.”
Crouch represented England at World Cups and European Championships while donning the shirts of Liverpool, Spurs, Stoke City and others before retiring in 2019. Crouch also scored over 100 top-flight goals during his career. The couple, who first started dating in 2006 and married in 2011, have four children – Sophia, 12, Liberty, eight, Johnny, five, and Jack, four. All of them have sporting interests.
“They were really upset that their dad had to listen to all these horrible comments, so it’s definitely at the forefront of our minds when we’re watching our kids [play] and others, to always be positive,” added Clancy, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The sideline bullying 6ft 7in Crouch received on his way to Premier League football was documented in Prime Video’s The Peter Crouch Film, released in June 2023. Clancy said Sophia is an “incredible swimmer”, Liberty “absolutely loves football”, and the boys have just started playing the sport as well.
"I don’t think the footballing gene has passed down to them quite yet,” she said with a laugh. The presenter, who also hosts The Therapy Crouch podcast with her husband, said she’s the one who takes the kids to their activities – with Crouch doing commentary for TNT Sports and talkSPORT on the weekends.
"What we try and do in our family is positive praise, and to encourage the kids, because if there’s too much pressure or shouting, ‘That wasn’t good’, it just has a negative impact. When I’m in the [swimming] galas with Sophia, I turn into a complete maniac – I’m the loudest in the arena, screaming my head off,” she added.
“Pete’s the best dad, always playing with the kids, I’m more of the stricter parent, the stressed parent. I want the kids to do their homework, do well at school, I want them to listen. Pete’s so laid-back he’s asleep, nothing phases him. I’m always in a panic.
"But we love family life. I feel incredibly lucky to have four kids. I love the chaos and love them being around. We’ve got our own gang, everywhere we go, we have a laugh.” Clancy said having her own career alongside family life is very important to her to set an example of her children. “Hopefully, when my girls are older, and the boys, they say, ‘My mum worked hard for us and we had a great life.’”