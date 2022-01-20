Added 'spice' could be just what Baffins Milton Rovers need in derby battle with city rivals US Portsmouth

Lee Molyneaux is unavailable to Baffins Milton Rovers this weekend Picture: Martyn White

Baffins' run of seven successive Wessex League Premier Division wins came to an end as they were held to a goalless draw at Christchurch last time out.

Despite those dropped points, Wilkinson's side are still positioned second in the table and just three points off leaders Horndean - themselves held at Moneyfields in midweek - with two games in hand.

And the Baffins boss is welcoming an opposition who like to 'attack' in US Portsmouth as they bid to embark on another winning run again.

Wilkinson said: ‘We’ve had a little break and we look forward to US Portsmouth on Saturday.

‘It was just one of them occasions where we couldn’t break the opposition down (against Christchurch).

‘I think this one will be different because US Pompey like to get the ball down, they like to attack, they’ve got some quick and young players, the more open the game is the better for us.

‘Obviously it’s a derby so there’s a bit more spice on the game. A few of the lads know each other as well.

‘We’re at opposites in the league, they’re comfortable in mid-table and we’re where we are going for it.

‘It think it says a lot about our squad how disappointed we were at the weekend with a point away from home, which probably shows how far we’ve come and the expectation levels the lads have got.'

But US Portsmouth will be hoping they can halt Baffins' title charge with victory at the PMC Stadium.

Boss Tom Grice has guided USP to 14th in the Wessex Premier at present in what is the club's first season back at this level following promotion last term.