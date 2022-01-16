'We could have been playing all night and still not scored' - Baffins Milton Rovers endure frustrating Christchurch visit

Baffins Milton Rovers' Rudi Blankson makes a goalline clearance. Picture: Steve Gilbert

In-form Baffins were unable to extend their Wessex League Premier Division winning streak to eight matches as they were held to a goalless draw in Dorset.

But despite being held at Christchurch, Wilkinson's troops managed to move above Hamworthy - who were in Fa Vase action - and into second, although table-toppers Horndean's home win over Bashley saw them move two points clear at the summit.

The Baffins boss conceded his men could have ‘been playing all night and still not scored’, with a forgettable afternoon compounded as James Cowan was sin-binned for dissent in the second half.

Wilkinson said: ‘In a game like that, we needed an early goal, but we couldn’t get it. When you don’t get the early goal the more frustrating it becomes.

‘To be fair to them (Christchurch), they had one cleared off the line, they had had a couple of chances. It was just a frustrating afternoon.

‘At the end of the day, we didn’t get beat, it’s a point on the road - if you win your home games and draw your away games then you won’t be far away.

‘I can’t be too critical of the lads. I just think second half - it was the first time I’ve seen us a bit frustrated.

‘We had James Cowan sin-binned for dissent so we played 10 minutes with 10 men. I think we could have been there all night and not scored.’

Baffins survived an early scare as Rudi Blankson brilliantly hacked away Asswell Chinpangura's effort on the goalline eight minutes before the break. The closest the visitors came to netting was when Jason Parish struck a post just past the hour mark.

Baffins were then forced to play 10 minutes with 10-men after Cowen was sent to the sin-bin on 67 minutes.

n Baffins' scheduled home meeting with fellow high-fliers AFC Stoneham on Wednesday will now take place on February 16.