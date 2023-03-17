Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland

Hilsea took an early lead through top scorer Bradley Willett but ended up suffering a shock 4-2 Division 7 reverse.

Lone striker Brad Johnson held off his marker and finished from a tight angle to equalise for Dragons.

The impressive Johnson then helped himself to a second, turning and lashing home from range on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Dragons’ Tom Drum capped off a virtuoso midfield display when his curling shot sailed into the Hilsea net and Adam Beckett’s delicate lob made it 4-1.

Hilsea were handed a lifeline when the lively Willett was brought down in the box but keeper Bob Hibbert pulled off an incredible one-handed save from the resulting Willett penalty.

Hilsea pressed hard and bagged a late consolation through Bradley Hargraves.

Kray Kimpton bagged four goals as Portsmouth Parks thumped Gosham Rangers Reserves 8-0. Dan Thornton (2), Huw Gale and Alfie Outen also scored.

In the same division, top two Bulldog and Farlington Rovers played out a 2-2 stalemate.

Keenan Smith scored his 32nd goal of the season for Farlington with Craig Tracey also on target. Robbi Scott-Wilson twice replied for a Bulldog side who lead by a point.

Leaders Wicor Mill completed their top flight fixtures by ending The Meon’s 100 per cent league record.

Bailey Steele (2) and Jake Pepall were on target as Wicor moved 12 points clear of Meon. But the latter will still win the title if they win their remaining four games with a goal difference of plus seven or more.

AFC Bedhampton Village remain one point behind Division 2 leaders AFCTamworth after a 6-2 win over Seagull. Dan Steere (2), Reece Austin (2), Kai Gateshill and James Murdock were on target.

Charlie Collins, Callum Dart and Morgan Moret all struck twice as Tamworth caned Gosham Rangers 7-2, Joe Boxall also netting.

Matt Morgan netted twice as Bransbury Wanderers recorded only their second Division 3 victory of the season. Dan Morgan, Joshua Perkins and Reece Baldock were also on target in a 5-1 success against Pompey Chimes.

The only game in division 4 saw leaders Cross Keys Athletic handing out a 7-2 beating to FFC.

Keys took the lead with a long range shot from Ben Jewell and Craig Mansbridge added a second with another long range effort shortly after.

In the second half Keys added to their tally through Dale March (2), Connor Marriott, Johnny White and Lewie Hayward’s 30-yarder.

Fratton Trades A are still looking for their first points of the season in Division 6 after a 13-0 thrashing by Saturn Royale. Reuben Lines led the rout with four goals with Allan Shaw (3), Louis Jeff (3), Richard Aylett, Karl Walsh and Kyle Ward also scoring.

Chichester hold a three-point lead over Royale at the top after goals from Ben Rosam and Rob Whitehead gave them a 2-1 win over Havant Town. Tom Mace replied.