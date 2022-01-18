AFC Portchester and Locks Heath spring Hampshire Senior Cup and Portsmouth Senior Cup surprises... US Portsmouth battle back to make it two games undefeated

Lee Wort's strike fired AFC Portchester to a stunning cup victory Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Lee Wort's late strike - his 29th of the campaign in all competitions - ensured the Royals wrapped up a 1-0 last-eight triumph over Southern League Premier South Hartley at The OnSite Group Stadium.

As a result, Portchester are the first club through to this season's last-four stage and could face a possible glamour meeting with either Pompey or National League outfit Eastleigh should they come through their respective ties.

Dave Carter's men grew into things against their higher-level opponents, striking the crossbar through both Marley Ridge and captain Steve Ramsey in the second half prior to Wort's decisive effort in the closing stages.

n Hampshire Premier League outfit Locks Heath produced a cup shock of their own to dump Wessex Premier side Fareham Town out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

After the quarter-final tie had ended goalless at Cams Alders, goalkeeper Owen Craig saved in the shootout as Locks claimed a memorable 4-3 penalties victory.

Ryan Bath, Jordan Whiteley, Brad Stone and Simon Stone were all on target for Locks Heath in the shootout.

n US Portsmouth came from behind to claim a Wessex Premier 1-1 draw at home to Alresford.