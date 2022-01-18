AFC Portchester and Locks Heath spring Hampshire Senior Cup and Portsmouth Senior Cup surprises... US Portsmouth battle back to make it two games undefeated
AFC Portchester stunned two-divisions higher Hartley Wintney to reach the Hampshire Senior Cup semi-finals.
Lee Wort's late strike - his 29th of the campaign in all competitions - ensured the Royals wrapped up a 1-0 last-eight triumph over Southern League Premier South Hartley at The OnSite Group Stadium.
As a result, Portchester are the first club through to this season's last-four stage and could face a possible glamour meeting with either Pompey or National League outfit Eastleigh should they come through their respective ties.
Dave Carter's men grew into things against their higher-level opponents, striking the crossbar through both Marley Ridge and captain Steve Ramsey in the second half prior to Wort's decisive effort in the closing stages.
n Hampshire Premier League outfit Locks Heath produced a cup shock of their own to dump Wessex Premier side Fareham Town out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.
After the quarter-final tie had ended goalless at Cams Alders, goalkeeper Owen Craig saved in the shootout as Locks claimed a memorable 4-3 penalties victory.
Ryan Bath, Jordan Whiteley, Brad Stone and Simon Stone were all on target for Locks Heath in the shootout.
n US Portsmouth came from behind to claim a Wessex Premier 1-1 draw at home to Alresford.
Cameron Quirke's 69th-minute effort cancelled out the visitors early opener as Tom Grice's men made it two league matches without defeat following on from Saturday's victory over struggling Amesbury.