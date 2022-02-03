AFC Portchester scrap training session in favour of advanced technology as they attempt to speed up weary players' recovery process

Boss Dave Carter has scrapped the usual Thursday evening training session - instead sending his players to a Southsea cryotherapy recovery chamber.

The process will see squad members enter an enclosed cubicle for no longer than three minutes, with temperatures dropping as low as -130 degrees which is designed to speed up muscle recovery time.

Carter revealed how someone within the camp had commented his troops looked like the 'Thriller cast' as several squad members hobbled out of the ground at Alresford following their 6-2 win in midweek.

AFC Portchester goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe is ruled out with a shoulder injury Picture: Alex Shute

But the Portchester boss is optimistic the low temperature cryotherapy chamber method will do the trick, with the Royals faced with a seventh game in the space of just 21 days when they welcome Christchurch.

Carter said: ‘The lads were dead on the feet at the end of the game (at Alresford), by the end of the game they could hardly move, that was our sixth game in 17 days.

‘We’re still assessing the lads, we’ve give them the night off training, we’ve sent them down to the ice recovery chamber in Southsea. They’re going down there just to recover.

‘We need to assess how they come out of this ice chamber. Someone said as we walked out of the ground on Tuesday we looked like the cast from Thriller - they were hobbling everywhere.’

Carter is definitely without goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe (shoulder), Marley Ridge, Sam Pearce (both hamstring) and captain Steve Ramsey (hip flexor) through injury for the visit of Christchurch.

The Royals also have concerns over forward Lamin Jatta and defender Olly Searle (back) while both Tyler Giddings and Zak Sharp are suspended.

But one positive for Carter was the efforts of dual-signed Gosport Borough attacker Bradley Lethbridge in the win at Alresford.

The former Pompey prospect collected three second-half assists after being introduced off the bench and is pushing to feature from the outset following his midweek impact.