AFC Portchester warm-up for huge Hampshire Senior Cup semi-final trip to Farnborough with league triumph over Blackfield & Langley

Lee Wort struck the winner for AFC Portchester against Blackfield & Langley Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Rafa Ramos fired the Royals ahead after just 28 seconds while leading scorer Lee Wort scored his 35th goal of the season from the penalty spot to ensure Dave Carter's side secured a 2-1 triumph.

Portchester now head to Southern League Premier South Farnborough for their county cup last-four tie full of confidence after seeing off Blackfield.

And boss Carter was delighted his men managed to continue their fine recent form. He said: ‘We were good yesterday again. They (Blackfield) had a bit more of the ball first half but we dominated the second half.

‘Felipe (Barcelos) came in and he had four one on ones with the keeper. He's not played for five weeks but the movement and sharpness was there.

‘Rafa and Marley Ridge had one on ones with the keeper as well. They didn't get in our box second half until the 42nd minute so we really dominated the second half. We played some good football, which was good, another three points on the board.’

The hosts came flying out of the traps as Ramos reached 30 goals for the season across spells at yesterday's opponents Blackfield and Portchester by finding the net after just 28 seconds.

Chances continued to come with Brazilian debutant Felipe Barcelos, Marley Ridge and Steve Ramsey all failing to convert good openings before Owen Fee's free-kick a minute into first-half stoppage-time levelled things up.