And the Boro boss is pursuing up to a possible five further summer signings in the weeks ahead prior to the club's planned pre-season return in mid-June.

Gosport have been dealt the blow of captain Mike Carter exiting Privett Park in favour of a move to division-lower AFC Totton, while Gale revealed another unnamed member of his squad from last term is to link up with Jimmy Ball's - son of 1966 World Cup winner and ex-Pompey boss Alan Ball - Southern League Division One South side next term.

But while talks continue with numerous targets over linking up with Gosport for the upcoming campaign, Gale is adamant the club will not ‘break the bank’ in pursuit of the signings he has a keen eye on.

Gosport boss Shaun Gale Picture: Tom Phillips

‘There's two done already (signings), I'm probably looking at another three or four (additions to bring in),’ said Boro boss Gale.

‘There's a lot of competition out there, as usual, there's a lot of money being banded around with certain clubs and different clubs.

‘We have a wage structure which we will stick to, you have to otherwise it becomes unsustainable, but we'll be competitive.

‘We can compete to a degree, but we won't break the bank to pay people what we don't think is worth it at that level. It's going good (player negotiations) I've got a couple across the line, I've re-signed the majority of my squad (from last season), there's another four or five who I'm after - I probably won't get all of them - so if I can get three of them I'll be delighted.’

Gale admitted his disappointment at losing club captain Carter to AFC Totton after three seasons at Privett Park. The former Hawks midfielder swapped Westleigh Park for Gosport, linking up with then-boss Lee Molyneaux ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Yet Carter struggled with injury throughout last term, missing large chunks of the campaign, with Gale wishing the experienced midfielder well in his next career step.

‘He (Mike) felt he needed a new challenge, it's one of those. Once someone makes choice and they're looking for a new challenge, there's no point trying to convince them to stay,’ said Gale.