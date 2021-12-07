Baffins Milton Rovers' big shot against in-form AFC Stoneham after 'blowing Wessex Premier title race wide open'

Baffins Milton Rovers celebrate Harry Sargeant's equaliser in the weekend win over Hamworthy. Picture: Neil Marshall

Fourth-placed Baffins entertain place-below AFC Stoneham at the PMC Stadium tomorrow night prior to 10th-placed Alresford's visit on Saturday.

And the Baffins boss says it's down to his squad to show ‘how far they want to go’ this season.

At present, the top-six in the division are separated by just 10 points while seventh-placed Shaftesbury are 14 points off leaders Brockenhurst but have at least two games in hand on the six sides above them in the table.

After beating Hamworthy on Saturday, Baffins host an in-form Stoneham side, who are unbeaten in their previous 11 Wessex Premier outings - winning 10 of those.

But Wilkinson, whose side could move up a place to third with a win, says these are the matches his troops must look at taking maximum points from if they are to be serious challengers come the end of the season.

He said: ‘We’ve obviously put three wins together, which is nice, but you need to capitalise on your home games which we’ve got another two now.

‘If we come out the next two games with two wins then we are serious contenders.

‘I did say to the lads before the game (against Hamworthy) - it’s not a defining moment of our season because we’re under no pressure to be up there - but if we come out of these next three games with a good amount of points and we’re right in the frame. It’s how far they want to go, it’s down to them.

‘They really are a tight-knit group this year, they’re really playing for each other, they’re working for each other and the togetherness and team spirit is the best I’ve seen it.’

Wilkinson believes there is a perfect blend within his squad with young prospects such as teenagers Rhys Lloyd and Stan Bridgman - both 18 - along with Ethan Gee, just 17, prospering under the guidance of more experienced players such as Lee Molyneaux, Jason Parish and Ed Sanders.

The Baffins boss added: ‘‘Obviously with the older heads in there like Jason (Parish), Prez (Alex Przespolewski), Lee Molyneaux, Ed Sanders and then the rest of them have got a real good balance.