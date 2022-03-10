Baffins Milton Rovers' chance to close gap in race to claim high-placing Wessex Premier finish against Brockenhurst

Baffins Milton Rovers midfielder Harry Sargeant, right, is a doubt to face Brockenhurst with a bad back Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-29)

Shaun Wilkinson's seventh-placed side host Brock on Saturday sitting eight points and two places off Pat McManus' New Forest side having played the same amount of matches.

The Baffins boss admitted gaining ground on the clubs currently above them in the table could prove a hard task with his troops having won just one of their previous 10 league matches.

But on the back of a draw at fourth-placed Bashley - after conceding a last-minute penalty to be pegged back to 3-3 - Wilkinson says a win against Brockenhurst could provide his men the impetus to mount a strong season finish.

‘I just feel with us, if we can get our noses in front, once we start playing, I think we can kick back on again,’ said Wilkinson.

‘Brockenhurst are eight points in front of us and we've played the same amount of games so we want to drag them back in if we can.

‘It's a bit of a turnaround but we want to try to take the three points and claw them in.

We're not blessed with a lot of numbers at the minute. Obviously we're playing another decent side in Brock who had another good result at the weekend. They're pushing and punching to get into that second spot, so we know it's going to be another tough game.’

Wilkinson confirmed full-back Coby Wilson has left the club ahead of the battle with Brock having made just two club appearances.

Full-backs Rhys Lloyd and Charlie Williamson remain sidelined leaving Wilkinson short of defensive options following Wilson’s departure.