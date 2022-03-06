'Tactically the lads were absolutely brilliant' - Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson reflects on draw at in-form Bashley

Leading scorer Rudi Blankson was at the double in Baffins Milton Rovers draw at Bashley Picture: Paul Collins

Leading scorer Rudi Blankson’s first-half double had put Baffins in front before Lewis Ross' last-gasp penalty salvaged a point for the New Forest side as it ended 2-2.

Wilkinson spoke of his pride in his players' efforts in the draw, as they executed his game plan ‘brilliantly’.

But the Baffins boss conceded he ultimately came away slightly disappointed his troops didn't get the victory he felt their performance merited against a Bashley side who had won their previous eight Wessex League Premier matches on the spin heading into the fixture.

Wilkinson reflected: ‘I think we probably deserved all three (points). We were really, really good out of possession.

‘With the form they were in and the form we were in, we would have been stupid to play an expansive game and play how we normally play.

‘We went there with a bit of a different game plan, we tried to sit in, frustrate them and try to get bodies behind the ball, which we were excellent at right up until the 89th minute.

‘On the face of it, (I’m) happy with a point, but a little bit disappointed - not going to lie - the lads probably deserved all three (points) the way they stuck to our game plan - tactically the lads were absolutely brilliant.’

Blankson beat two Bashley players and fired into the bottom corner to level things up for Baffins after 10 minutes with the hosts having taken the lead through Jamie Webber just two minutes earlier.

Blankson then bagged his second of the afternoon and 22nd of the season to hand Baffins the advantage on the half-hour mark.