Baffins Milton Rovers concede ‘ridiculous’ penalty in FA Vase exit at Badshot Lea

A week after a stunning FA Cup win over Horndean, Rovers exited in the first qualifying round following a 2-1 loss at Badshot Lea.

The hosts entered the tie having won all three of their Combined Counties League South fixtures.

They had also beaten Baffins’ Wessex Premier rivals Brockenhurst 4-0 in an FA Cup tie prior to only losing 3-2 at higher tier Hamworthy United.

Kelvin Robinson, left, conceded the penalty which allowed Badshot Lea to take a 2-0 FA Vase lead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘It sounds crazy,’ Thompson told The News, ‘but we absolutely dominated from start to finish.

‘We should have been two or three up going in at half-time, so to be 2-0 down was disappointing.

‘It was just one of those days, their keeper made four or five great saves, and I would have expected my lads to score some of the chances we had.

‘We could probably have stayed there all night and not got a second goal.

‘Miles Everett had a golden chance to put us 1-0 up … Kelvin Robinson, Jason Parish, Tom Vincent, they all had good chances.

‘We weren’t ruthless enough in both penalty areas, and if you’re not ruthless you’re not going to win games.

‘Even their manager told me ‘how they hell did we win that’ but they’re in the next round and we’re not.’

Baffins were already trailing when Robinson gave away a spot-kick - the fifth Baffins have conceded this season already - leading up to half-time.

‘It was ridiculous,’ said Thompson. ‘It was a penalty, but there was no need for Kelvin to make that challenge, their player was going away from goal.’

Robinson partially redeemed himself when he put Baffins back in the tie five minutes after the restart, but an equaliser failed to follow.

‘I was gutted,’ said Thompson. ‘I wouldn’t been that disappointed if we’d lost in the Wessex League Cup or the Pompey Senior Cup, but yesterday was a great opportunity for us to have a decent (FA Vase) run.

‘It was a decent performance (at Badshot), just not a decent result.’

Baffins are now due to travel to lower tier Whitchurch United on Wednesday in the first round of the Wessex League Cup.