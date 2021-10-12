Baffins Milton Rovers U23s ‘absolutely loving’ life in the Mid-Solent Adult League

Kevin Shipp

After winning their opening three Division 2 matches, following a step up from the Mid-Solent U18 division, Baffins were held 3-3 by Stubbington at Furze Lane.

Kyle Hartt put Baffins into an early lead with Jarju levelling before half-time after Stubbington had netted twice in quick succession.

Stubbington retook the lead after the interval but striker Tyler Smith ensured the points were shared.

‘We could have nicked it late on, but on reflection a draw was probably a fair result,’ said Baffins joint-boss Steve Dellar.

‘The second half especially was end to end, both teams had a lot of chances.

‘Stubbington are a young side as well, they’re slightly older - 19, 20, 21 - whereas our team are 16-20.

‘We were put in Division 1 because we’re a lot younger than other teams, and we’re using it purely for player development.

‘We’re absolutely loving it - every game is an education. The older sides are a bit more physical, but the standard of football is really good.

‘We just want to try and continue our good run - to finish in the top two is the aim now.’

Carberry, last season’s MSL Division 2 champions, remain top despite seeing their 100 per cent record ended by Segensworth.

Joshua Bath, Jordan Jones and Jason Price scored in a 3-0 win that took Segensworth joint-top, but second on goal difference.

Blake Woolmer led Horndean United’s 12-3 hammering of rock bottom Fratton Trades with a hat-trick.

Josh MacDonald, Steve Mitchell and Jack Thompson all bagged braces with Harry Bevan, Stuart Rees and Evan Cummings completing the round dozen.

Nine of Horndean’s goals, against a Fratton side still searching for their first point after five games, came in the second half.