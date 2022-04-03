Big Fratton Park occasion is one to forget for Portsmouth Women against MK Dons Women

Pompey Women hosted arch-rivals Southampton Women at Fratton Park in the league in December

Jay Sadler's side slipped to a 3-0 loss in front of a crowd of 748 at PO4, with second-half strikes from Tally Miles, Nicole Pepper and Chez Albert making the difference for the 11th-placed visitors.

Just five days earlier, the Blues had completed a successful 13th consecutive defence of the Women's Hampshire Senior Cup, defeating AFC Bournemouth Women 3-0 at Eastleigh FC's Silverlake Stadium.

However, they were unable to take that confidence into their second Fratton Park outing of the season, with MK Dons appearing more at home on the big stage.

With the teams locked level at half-time, Miles found the net just four minutes after the restart to hand MK Dons the advantage.