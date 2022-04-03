Big Fratton Park occasion is one to forget for Portsmouth Women against MK Dons Women
Pompey Women's big Fratton Park occasion proved to be a major disappointment as they suffered a National League Southern Premier Division defeat to MK Dons Women.
Jay Sadler's side slipped to a 3-0 loss in front of a crowd of 748 at PO4, with second-half strikes from Tally Miles, Nicole Pepper and Chez Albert making the difference for the 11th-placed visitors.
Just five days earlier, the Blues had completed a successful 13th consecutive defence of the Women's Hampshire Senior Cup, defeating AFC Bournemouth Women 3-0 at Eastleigh FC's Silverlake Stadium.
However, they were unable to take that confidence into their second Fratton Park outing of the season, with MK Dons appearing more at home on the big stage.
Pompey Women were also beaten under the PO4 lights back in December when arch-rivals Southampton FC Women edged a 1-0 victory in front of what was a record crowd to watch a Blues fixture of 1,450.
With the teams locked level at half-time, Miles found the net just four minutes after the restart to hand MK Dons the advantage.
The visitors had their second with 20 minutes of normal time remaining as Pepper struck, then Albert rounded off the scoring for MK Dons who secured the victory at Fratton Park.