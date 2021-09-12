Boss Shaun Gale salutes Gosport Borough for standing tall despite numerous injury absences

Gosport celebrate Matt Briggs' goal in the win over Yate. Picture: Tom Phillips

Efforts in either half from defender Matt Briggs and Nick Dembele's late winner cancelled out Oliver Mehew's early opener as high-flying Gosport remained second in the table with five wins from six in the league so far.

And they had to do it without the injured Mike Carter, Matt Paterson, Bradley Lethbridge, Bradley Tarbuck while Rory Williams could only feature as a second half substitute.

It's been a familiar story so far this season for Gale, who has been without a number of first-team regulars.

But the Boro boss has been delighted how his squad have stood up despite numerous injuries within his group.

And he highlighted the performances of teenagers Harvey Rew, 18, Forest Green loanee Luke Hallett, 18, and Ipswich loan man Albert White, 19, following the victory over Yate.

Gale said: ‘It's been tough - I'm not moaning about it whatsoever - the group of players I've got have been fantastic.

‘You've seen who's missing, it's no disrespect to the players who are doing an unbelievable job in the team, they'll make us so much stronger (injured players) but we're having to do without them. The boys have been magnificent.

‘Today (against Yate) we didn't start great, we went 1-0 down, but we showed the fight and determination to comeback.

‘There are young kids in there who haven't been in that situation and they're learning. Luke Hallett is 18, Harvey Rew is 18, Albert White is 19 so it's pleasing.

‘I've said it's a massive week to them, it is a massive week, long may it continue.’

Gale conceded Gosport's efforts in the win over Yate was far from the complete performance.

But he could not fault his troops for how they battled back to record a fifth league win of the season.

Gale added: ‘I think the harder you work the luckier you become. Yate are a good side, they're a typical Southern League side, they've got some good players but we caused our own problems at times.