Boss Shaun Gale's 'frustration' at key calls which went against 10-man Gosport Borough in defeat at Southern League Premier South bottom-side Wimborne

Gosport Borough striker Ryan Pennery looks puzzled after having a goal ruled out at Wimborne. Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro also had captain Ryan Woodford sent-off in the second half to compound a forgettable afternoon in Dorset. But Gale highlighted three major refereeing calls he felt the officials got wrong at Wimborne.

The Boro boss was aggrieved Wimborne were not reduced to 10-men when Theo Lewis was denied going clean through on goal after a home player handled just outside the area in the first half.

While Gale felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick in the build-up to Wimborne's second goal and debutant Ryan Pennery's equaliser late on was incorrectly called offside.

Luke Hallett, centre, pulled a goal back for Gosport Borough at Wimborne. Picture: Tom Phillips

The Boro boss said: ‘I don’t like to ever blame officials but, ultimately, three massive decisions yesterday cost us the game. I’ll let anyone watch the game, it’s not an excuse, it’s fact.

‘Their lad has handballed right on the edge of the area to stop Theo Lewis going clean through and the referee game him a yellow card - he was the last man and Theo Lewis is in on goal - I don’t want to see players sent-off but, ultimately, that is a red card. That’s a big decision.

‘We come out for the second half, Ryan Woodford is running back to his own goal, the lad clips his heels, he goes over, the referee plays on - the referee was close as well - the lad goes on, squares it and they score.

‘Ryan Woodford then says something he knows he shouldn’t to a referee but he’s frustrated, as is everyone, because it’s a free-kick every other day of the week.

‘We’re then 2-0 down, down to 10-men and we’ve got a fight on our hands. The frustrating thing for me is we’re creating so many chances but we’re not taking them.

‘We got an equaliser from Luke Hallett pulling the ball back to Ryan Pennery, he’s pulled the ball back so you can’t be offside, Ryan Pennery scored the equaliser only to be offside.

‘It’s frustrating in a game we dominated, Wimborne huffed and puffed, but it’s taking nothing away from them because they won the game.’

Centre-back Matt Casey unfortunately trod on the ball with the hosts breaking and taking the lead through Harry Morgan on 27 minutes.

Gale and Gosport were then aggrieved when a Wimborne player was only brandished a yellow card after handling the ball denying Lewis a goalscoring opportunity soon after.

Things got worse for Boro when Curtis Young doubled the strugglers' advantage seven minutes after the restart with Woodford shown a straight red card in the aftermath having protested with the referee that he was fouled in the build-up.

Despite their man disadvantage, Luke Hallett prodded home at the back post to give Gosport a glimmer.