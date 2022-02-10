Boss Shaun Gale's request as Gosport Borough go in search of claiming another big Southern League Premier South victory

Dan Wooden scored the winner in Gosport's victory over Farnborough last weekend Picture: Tom Phillips

Gale saw his side deliver a 1-0 triumph on home turf over table-toppers Farnborough last time out to leave them sitting fifth and in the final play-off place at present.

Things don't get any easier for Boro, though, as they head to second-placed Hayes next up. The London side have a formidable home record, losing just two of their 12 league matches at The SkyEx Community Stadium, winning the other 10.

But Gale says a repeat of the high standards Gosport have been setting in recent weeks could put them on course to securing successive wins over the division's top-two teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We've been decent in the past few weeks, our levels of performance have gone up, it's how we maintain them now. It's important that we do maintain them levels, really,’ said Gale.

‘It's a tough, tough game but we're going there in form with confidence in the squad. I'm not stupid enough to know that we'll just turn up and win the game. If we want to win at Hayes & Yeading play very, very well and defend well.

‘If we want to stay in the hunt we need to go to Hayes and get something. We'll go there, it's a tough pace to go, but we're in good form - they're in good form - so it's got the makings of a very good game.’

The Hayes trip comes too soon for captain Mike Carter and winger Bradley Tarbuck, who are both currently out with hamstring injuries.