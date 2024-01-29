Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Lang has penned a classy long-winded message to Wigan Athletic after completing a move to Portsmouth.

Lang was unveiled as a Pompey player on Monday morning, ending a 10-year association with the Latics. The 25-year-old had joined them in 2013 as a youngster following his departure from Liverpool and departs the DW Stadium having made just under 150 appearances.

Lang who made 143 appearances since making his senior debut in 2017, notched up 31 goals and 18 assists for the club in 143 appearances. His stats this season were three goals in 29 games and despite his low tally this season, he brings promotion-winning pedigree to the front line at Fratton Park.

He said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: "With a heavy heart today, I say goodbye to this amazing Football Club. It was an honour to wear the shirt and all I can say is that I left everything out on the pitch whenever I got the opportunity. For over 10 years this Club has been my home and I have loved every minute of it.

"I want to say thank you to everyone involved at Wigan Athletic, including the players, staff & fans. This is a special place that will always stay in my heart.

"It is an exciting time to be a fan of this Club with a young side that has so much talent and good people around. It is great to see the Club in a much more stable place with the new owners after a whirlwind few years."

As he reflected on his time from Wigan, he was keen to mention the victories claimed over Pompey's promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers. In August, Wigan won 4-0 at the home of Bolton, repeating their feat from October 2021 with Lang scoring in the latter fixture.

Lang endured a turbulent time at Wigan. The club had gone through financial difficulties and he was almost relegated to League Two but played a part in their survival. A season later he won promotion to the Championship after winning the league title in 2022.

He added: "There have been so many memories. From helping the Club stay in the league during the administration season, to getting promoted the season after on that final day at Shrewsbury! I also can’t forget some good old 4-0 away days down the road too…

"I can’t put into words how much support I’ve had over the years. It has meant so much to me and my family. Hearing my name sang from the stands is a feeling like no other.

"After signing as a 14-year-old kid in the Academy, I never dreamt of walking out as captain of this Club on the first day of the season. That was one of the proudest moments of my career.