John Mousinho has lauded the injection of goals and creativity after Callum Lang’s Fratton arrival.

Pompey have today announced a deal for the Wigan Athletic attacker, who joins on a two-and-a-half year deal - with a club option to extend by 12 months.

The 25-year-old significantly bolsters the Blues’ options going forward, as the look to deliver Championship football this term.

Mousinho believes Lang will bring cutting edge to the table, a fact borne out by 18-goal and 14-goal returns in previous seasons in League One.

But the the head coach also sees a player with the ability to unpick defences and add nous in the Scouser, who came through the ranks at the DW Stadium.

Lang also knows what it takes to get out of the division, after gaining promotion at Wigan with former Pompey No2 Leam Richardson as boss - a man believed to have been interested in the player again at Rotherham.

Mousinho told the club’s official website: ‘Callum is a versatile player who’s comfortable in any position across the front line.

‘He’s also a proven scorer at this level and has a promotion under his belt with Wigan, so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.