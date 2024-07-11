Chris Willock is expected to make a move to Cardiff City this summer. | Getty Images

A number of Portsmouth’s Championship rivals have been busy in the transfer window this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth are preparing for an exciting season back in the Championship for the first time in 12 years after last term’s incredible League One title triumph under manager John Mousinho.

On the opening weekend, the club will be heading up to take on one of the most formidable outfits in the division in promotion-favourites Leeds United and Mousinho will hope that he can call upon further reinforcements to join the five new arrivals that we have seen so far at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With plenty of time still left in the transfer window, we can expect to see a number of exciting transfers throughout the division in the coming weeks. With that in mind, we take a look at some of the most notable ones involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Cardiff City on verge of first summer signing

Cardiff City are in pole position to make Queens Park Rangers winger Chris Willock their first summer signing. The 26-year-old’s departure from West London was officially confirmed on Wednesday (10 July) and it is reported by BBC Sport that the Bluebirds have beaten off interest from several other Championship clubs for the winger’s signature.

London-born Willock, brother of Newcastle United’s Joe, rose to prominence when he was handed an opportunity to play in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest in 2016. After a three-year stint in Portugal with Benfica’s B team and loan spells at West Brom and Huddersfield, he went on to make a permanent move to QPR where he was among the club’s most important players.

Overall, he made 154 league appearances in four seasons, scoring 22 times and providing 22 assists. Last year he was a catalyst for the team’s late survival push under manager Marti Cifuentes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby submit bid for Cardiff City midfielder

Newly-promoted Derby are hoping to strengthen their team ahead of the new Championship season and have made a move for Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams. The Gambia international made 17 loan appearances for the Rams last season as they achieved automatic promotion by finishing second behind Pompey.

Adams was not used in Cardiff’s recent pre-season friendly against Kidderminster which has fuelled speculation about his long-term future. Cardiff boss Erol Bulut has confirmed that the 28-year-old has been the subject of an offer from Derby County but claims for the time being that the two parties are not close to a deal. He told BBC Sport: "As far as I know we got an offer from Derby County but nothing is finalised, so until that moment, Ebou Adams is still a Cardiff City player," said Bulut.

"We didn't want to risk him [against Kidderminster] because we are close [to a deal] but in football you never know. Things may not get done and today we didn't use him but tomorrow is another day, we never know".

Sheffield Wednesday show interest in former Chelsea star

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for former Chelsea academy graduate Nathaniel Chalobah, according to reports from the Sheffield Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chalobah is a free agent after two seasons with West Brom and is now looking for a new challenge despite featuring 33 times for the Baggies last season.

The 29-year-old, who made 10 Premier League appearances for Chelsea during their title win in 2016/17, is a tough tackling defensive midfielder that is renowned for his strength and versatility.