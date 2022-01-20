Chase to claim a play-off place ramping up as Gosport Borough welcome Harrow Borough

Captain Mike Carter plays a pass in Gosport's defeat against Hayes & Yeading Picture: Tom Phillips

With 15 games left to play, Boro are sitting seventh in the table - two points and two places off the top-five having played more games than all of the teams above them.

But he admitted his men must start taking the chances presented to them if they are to finish in the top-five come the end of the campaign.

And after back-to-back league defeats, Gale is hoping Gosport can get back to winning ways when 12th-placed Harrow visit Privett Park on Saturday for Boro's second home fixture in the space of just four days.

‘There are no excuses, we need to convert our chances, we need to do better,’ said Gale.

‘It's good to say we played well (against Hayes), but we've got nothing out of the game.

‘We've got 15 games to go, there's 45 points available, we've got to get as many of those as we can - that's how I'm seeing it.

‘It's not ideal we haven't got anything out of the past two games, it wasn't ideal that December was poor for us and we were missing most of our players, what I don't want to do is analyse the season by going, ‘if we could get our strongest team our most weeks - I think we'd be a lot higher than what we are now’.

Gale says playing midweek matches on a Wednesday at Privett Park is not ideal as it prevents his squad from training on a Thursday.

But he stressed it's just something his troops need to deal with as they look to bounce back against Harrow.