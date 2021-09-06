'Confident' AFC Portchester eyeing charge up Wessex League Premier Division table and win on Alton's 3G surface
AFC Portchester are starting to 'flourish' and the growth of confidence is evident throughout the squad.
That's the message from manager Dave Carter, who is bidding to guide the Royals to consecutive Wessex League Premier Division wins when they travel to Alton tomorrow.
Portchester scored a first league win this term, running out convincing 3-1 victors at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Carter's troops are now bidding to make it two Wessex League Premier Division triumphs on the trop on Alton's 3G surface.
And the Royals boss says there is currently a welcome air of confidence throughout his squad.
Carter said: ‘It was on a really poor pitch down there (at Bournemouth). We now go down to Alton on a 3G. They’re a good side (Alton) and we’ll need to be right on it to get three points from that as well.
‘Things are starting to click, little partnerships are starting to come together.
‘There’s a little bit of confidence in the lads, things are starting to come together, it’s starting to show and we’re starting to flourish.’
Portchester could also be boosted by the return of defender Curt DaCosta for the trip to Alton.
He was named on the bench at Bournemouth on Saturday but did not feature having recovered from an ankle injury he picked up last month.