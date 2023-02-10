Pelham Arms (blue & yellow)v AFC Farlington. Picture: Keith Woodland

A week after crashing to an 8-1 loss, Keys triumphed 3-1 to remain joint-top of Division 4.

Keys took the lead when a combination of Dave Donald and Connor Marriott set up Dale Marsh to score. Marriott doubled the advantage before half-time with a header.

Louis White pulled a goal back for Cowplain but Marriott restored Keys’ two-goal advantage, volleying in from the edge of the 18-yard box after Josh Townsley’s header from a Declan Horn corner.

Padnell Rovers are in top spot by virtue of a superior goal difference, albeit having played two games more, following a 5-1 win over AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves. On target were Harry Hatherley (2), Jay Saunders (2) and Tyler Braddock.

Wicor Mill are three points ahead of The Meon at the top of Division 1 after beating winless FFTP 5-1 with Jake Pepall (2), Bailey Steele (2) and Charlie Steele on target.

Division 2 leaders AC Copnor missed the chance to go four points clear when they were beaten by AFC Tamworth.

Jamal Welch (2) and Callum Dart scored for Tamworth, who are now two points behind Copnor with a game in hand, with Nicholas Sutherland replying.

Unbeaten Seagull, only three points adrift of Copnor with three games in hand, made hard work of a 3-2 win over Old Boys Athletic, Dan Sibley (2) and Calum French scoring.

AFC Farlington remain top of Division 5 after a draw 2-2 against Pelham Arms.

But the stalemate ensured that Pelham are still just a point adrift of Farlington in second place - and have two matches in hand.

It was the first time in eight league games in 2022/23 that Pelham had failed to pick up a victory.

Connor Smith took his seasonal tally to 26 with a brace for Pelham with Clayton Saunders and Alfie West replying.

AFC Eastney made it three wins on the bounce with a 4-1 victory over Fratton Trades Reserves.

Eastney, who led 3-0 at the break, netted through Harry Ainsley, man of the match Richard Duggan, Cliff Little and Jake Baker.

Saturn Royale were the day’s biggest scorers, hammering bottom club Fratton Trades A 17-2 in Division 6.

Reuben Lines led the rout with four goals, with George Cartmell (3), Louis Jeff (3), Karl Walsh (2), Luke Donnelly, Lewes Hahn-Griffiths, George Barber and Harry Gate also scoring.

Leaders ACFC came from 1-3 down to beat Havant Town 4-3 with goals from Chris Bearpar, Connor Williams and two for Alastair Cox. Sam Rogers (2) and Jordan Guyan had put Havant in control.

In Division 7, Farlington Rovers kept hot on the heels of leaders AFC Hilsea with a 3-0 win over Portsmouth Parks, James Miller (2) and Keenan Smith scoring - all from corners.

Hilsea handed Fundraising a 6-0 drubbing, taking the lead on just two minutes when a shot from Ollie Crosswell was pushed into the path of Ross Phelps for a tap in.

Hilsea were 3-0 up at the break after Owen Oliver grabbed his 13th goal of the season followed by a Joe Winslade header.

The second half continued in the same manner. Andy Oliver converting a penalty, Brad Hargreaves powering a header into the top corner and Brad Willett scoring from a free-kick.

Lewis Baker was also on target in a 3-1 home fifth round win over Sarisbury Spartans 2nds.

Chimes are joined in the last eight by City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 3 rivals Emsworth.

They won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw against divisional rivals Coach & Horses Albion.

It was the first game this season in any competition that Albion failed to win, having won their previous 14 fixtures in 2022/23 - only six of which have come in the league.

Another team seeing their seasonal 100 per cent record ended was The Meon, who lost 3-1 to Bournemouth League outfit FC Hadjuk in the semi-final of the Hampshire Sunday Senior Cup.