AFC Hilsea (purple) v Saturn Royale. Picture: Mike Cooter

Brad Silvester put Purbrook ahead against their Division 2 rivals, but the Gulls levelled through a Brodie Spencer free-kick.

A Dan Sibley double - the second a shot from outside the box - put Seagull in control before Silvester set up a tense finale with his second five minutes from time.

Top flight leaders Wicor Mill are also through to the semi-finals after dishing out a 5-1 beating to divisional rivals The Meon. Jake Pepall, Lincoln Pepall, Bailey Steele, Charlie Steele and Charles Stiles all scored with Shane Cornish replying.

Padnell are through to the semi-finals of the Portsmouth & District Trophy after beating Gosport Town 3-1 away with goals from Alex Marenghi, Spencer Craddock and Jay Saunders.

Cross Keys Athletic booked their place in the semi-finals of the London Cup with a 3-0 win over Al's Bar.

Stuart Mitchell rolled back the years to score after he picked up a through ball from Stuart Rees.

Al’s hit the bar just before half-time before Declan Horn doubled Keys’ lead when he converted a penalty. Johnny White completed the scoring after latching onto a Dave Donald cross.

It took a 5 - 4 penalty shoot win for AFC Bedhampton Village Res to progress to the last four after a 2-2 draw with Coach and Horses Albion.

Scoring in normal time for Bedhampton were Edward Locke and Jack Quinnell with Tayo Adekoya and Charlie Smith replying.

Cowplain defeated Horndean Hawks 3-2 and Emsworth Town beat Freinds Fighting Cancer by the same score with goals from Jake Lynch, Elliot Hogg and George Rough.

Pelham Arms stormed through to the semi-finals of the Adelaide Cup with a 10-1 hammering of Prospect Farm Rangers. Connor Smith led the rout with four goals with Morgan Easen (3), Alfie Robinson, Luke Nixon and Liam Shepherd also on target.

Peter Snaith’s first-half goal gave AFC Farlington victory over Havant Town, while Saturn Royale claimed an exciting 5-4 extra time win over AFC Hilsea.

Saturn took the lead after a great strike from top scorer Louis Jeff, but Hilsea found themselves level after the break when a long ball resulted in a Saturn defender heading over his own keeper.

Hilsea took control and the lead after a corner was fumbled around and dropped nicely to James Wilson for a tap in.

In the 93rd minute, and with the last kick of normal time, a long throw from Saturn ricocheted in by a Hilsea player for the second own goal of the tie.

Allan Shaw scored from a free-kick in extra time to put Saturn ahead with Andy Oliver levelling from the penalty spot.

Saturn hit back, taking a 5-3 lead with goals from Karl Walsh and Jeff. Hilsea had the final say, Ollie Cresswell replying.

In the City of Portsmouth League, AFC Tamworth are only two points behind Division 2 leaders AC Copnor with a game in hand after their 6-2 win over Old Boys Athletic.